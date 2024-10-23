KUCHING, Oct 23 — The offshore patrol vessel HMS Spey, which is currently berthed at Pending Port, marks the British Royal Navy’s first stop here in over 30 years.

Acting Deputy High Commissioner of the United Kingdom to Malaysia Tom Shepherd expressed his gratitude to the ship’s company for visiting Sarawak.

“We are truly grateful to HMS Spey for taking the time from its schedule to come and be here with us and show the importance the UK places on our relationship with Sarawak,” he said during a dinner reception on board for around 80 guests last night.

He said the visit of the ship, which is docked at the port from October 21-24, symbolises the UK’s commitment to strengthening ties with East Malaysia.

“We see great potential for collaboration between the UK and Sarawak, and this visit is a testament to that effort,” he said.

The media visit the bridge of HMS Spey, where they view the main control centre. — The Borneo Post pic

HMS Spey’s arrival follows its participation in ‘Exercise Bersama Lima’, an annual joint military exercise under the Five Power Defence Arrangements (FPDA), which involves Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.

The exercise aims to enhance military cooperation and regional security.

“The primary purpose of the ship is the delivery of maritime security, whether that is helping to enforce and uphold the rules-based international system, to demonstrate rights of freedom of navigation, to enforce, in some examples, counter illegal and unregulated fishing,” HMS Spey acting captain and executive officer Lt Cdr Chris White explained to the media.

HMS Spey acting captain and executive officer Lt Cdr Chris White speaks to reporters. — The Borneo Post pic

He said the ship is also equipped to provide humanitarian aid in case of natural disasters, a capability HMS Spey and its sister ship HMS Tamar have previously deployed in disaster relief efforts.

White also thanked Malaysians for their warm hospitality.

“Malaysia has been very welcoming to HMS Spey. In the past 11 months, we have visited Peninsular Malaysia several times, and it is a pleasure to extend our greetings here to East Malaysia,” he said.

Guests were given tours of the ship and enjoyed a ceremonial sunset, which is a nightly tradition aboard warships involving the lowering of the flags.

As part of the crew’s commitment to engaging with the local community, most also took time off to explore Kuching, including a visit to the Semenggoh Wildlife Centre. — The Borneo Post