GEORGE TOWN, Oct 22 — A Pakistani man died after being stabbed by a man believed to be a local in an incident in Pulau Tikus here yesterday.

Acting Northeast police chief Supt Lee Swee Sake said the incident happened at 5 pm and the victim, 48, was taken to a private clinic in Jalan Datuk Keramat, here to receive treatment due to serious injuries.

“The man was taken to the private clinic by his friend before he died at about 6 pm and his body was sent to Penang Hospital for a post-mortem,” he said when contacted by Bernama tonight.

He said further investigations are still underway including detecting the suspect involved and the cause of the incident.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code, for murder. — Bernama