PUTRAJAYA, Oct 22 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has initiated a Public Consultation on the draft Code of Conduct (COC) (Best Practices) for Internet Messaging Service Providers and Social Media Service Providers, which runs from today until Nov 5.

In a statement, MCMC said that the Public Consultation aims to gather input and feedback from service providers, the public, industry players, and relevant stakeholders, following the introduction of the social media and internet messaging services licensing by the government, which was gazetted on Aug 1 and will come into effect on Jan 1 next year.

MCMC strongly encourages participation from service providers, the public, and all interested stakeholders in the Public Consultation process as it offers an opportunity for all parties to contribute to policies that will shape the future of the online environment in Malaysia, it said.

“This is also to ensure that the online space remains safe, secure, and conducive for growth and innovation,” the statement added.

According to MCMC, the goal of the draft Code of Conduct (Best Practices) is to create a safe online environment for Malaysians, particularly for children and vulnerable groups who are at high risk of exposure to harmful content.

The draft outlines best practices to be adopted by service providers licensed under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998. — Bernama