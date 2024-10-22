KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — The Ministry of Health will soon issue guidelines to tackle workplace bullying among its staff, with support from the National Centre of Excellence for Mental Health (NCEMH).

In a parliamentary written reply yesterday, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said the guidelines aim to raise awareness among healthcare workers about bullying.

They will also provided clarity on reporting procedures and prevention strategies, he added.

He noted the importance of fostering a safe work environment, saying, “In principle, the ministry does not compromise on the issue of bullying.”

The guidelines will outline steps for both individuals and organisations to address bullying and ensure a harmonious workplace.

“The ministry also takes a firm and transparent approach by reporting the findings once investigations are completed,” he said.

This response followed a query from Dr Kelvin Yee Lee Wuen (PH-Bandar Kuching), who asked about the ministry’s efforts to eliminate bullying in government hospitals and clinics.

On October 16, Dr Dzulkefly said the ministry had begun investigating hospitals with reported bullying cases involving doctors, following the death of pathologist Dr Tay Tien Yaa at Lahad Datu Hospital.

He also said a special task force will be established to expand the investigations to other healthcare facilities.