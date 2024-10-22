KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — A total of 242 cases involving online handbag purchase scams have been recorded across the country since last year, resulting in losses amounting to RM3 million.

In a report by national daily Sinar Harian, Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf, Director of Bukit Aman’s Commercial Crime Investigation Department (JSJK), said there were 137 cases last year, with losses totalling around RM2.1 million.

He noted that this year, up until September, 105 cases have been reported, involving losses of RM918,063.03.

“Any item offered on online platforms carries the risk of fraud. Once something looks appealing, victims tend to make orders, but there is no guarantee that the item received will match what was ordered or, in some instances, no item is received at all,” he was quoted as saying.

He urged online shoppers to use legitimate platforms that offer guarantees, noting that items sold at unusually low prices are often claimed to be authentic, though the source remains unknown.

“The public is advised not to fall for such tactics. If a purchase is made in the hope of securing a bargain, it often ends up being a scam,” he added.

The cases are being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

On 11 October, Sinar Harian reported that a woman lost more than RM5,000 after purchasing a luxury handbag through an Instagram account.

The account owner claimed to offer personal shopper services for luxury bags from abroad.

The victim was enticed by a half-price deal, while the scammer used fake testimonials from supposed satisfied customers, promising fast delivery and secure transactions.