SIBU, Oct 21 — Three of the 20 solar-powered streetlights along Jalan Diong Kik and Lorong Deshon 18 here have been stolen barely a month after they were installed.

Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Michael Tiang Ming Tee said the theft was discovered on Saturday, involving two units at Jalan Diong Kik and one at Lorong Deshon 18.

“This is a private road and with the consent of the landowners, the road was tar-sealed in 2022 for the convenience of road users since it was frequently utilised.

“As the area was pitch-black at night, I personally funded the installation of 20 solar-powered streetlights as an immediate solution to brighten up the area and safeguard the safety of road users.

“This had brought much joy to residents in the area, but their happiness was short-lived as three of these solar-powered streetlights were stolen in one night,” he told reporters when inspecting the site yesterday.

He added the estimated loss was between RM6,000 and RM7,000.

One of the solar-powered streetlights installed along Jalan Diong Kik in Sibu. — The Borneo Post pic

The Pelawan assemblyman believed the thieves had used an electric saw to cut down the pole in order to steal the solar-powered lamps.

He said his team will replace the three stolen units, using thicker and sturdier poles to hopefully prevent a recurrence, and will lodge a police report over the theft. — The Borneo Post