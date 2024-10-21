KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — 1980s actor and singer Isma Aliff, who is currently recovering from a stroke suffered in December, has received a contribution from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to support his rehabilitation.

The donation was presented by the prime minister’s political secretary, Datuk Ahmad Farhan Fauzi, recently.

“I pray for his healing and strength in facing this challenge, insya-Allah,” Anwar shared in a Facebook post today.

Isma Aliff, whose real name is Muhammad Latiff Ismail, 60, was admitted to Ampang Hospital on Dec 15 last year in critical condition and was placed on sedation after being diagnosed with heart and lung infections. — Bernama