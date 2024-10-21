KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — Police arrested a woman and her daughter in Ampang Jaya last week for allegedly abusing their Indonesian domestic helper.

According to The Star, Ampang Jaya OCPD Asst Comm Mohd Azam Ismail said the victim, an Indonesian woman aged 25, lodged a report over the torture on Oct 13, after escaping the duo’s home with the help of others.

In her report, she alleged that she was burned with a clothes iron and hit with a hammer.

Mohd Azam said the victim had injuries to both her arms and legs.

The police arrested the woman and her daughter who were aged 61 and 40, respectively, the next day in Taman Putra Sulaiman.

The police official said the torture was due to the duo’s claim that the Indonesian was lazy and did not remember instructions.

He said both women were out on police bail.