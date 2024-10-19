KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — Three children lost their lives after a multipurpose vehicle (MPV) skidded into a river at Kampung Awat-Awat in Lawas yesterday.

According to the Lawas Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), six other passengers in the vehicle survived with minor injuries, while nine-year-old Madieenatul Munawarad Mohd Azmi remains in critical condition and has been transferred to Miri Hospital for further treatment.

“Six victims were successfully rescued by the driver when the car skidded into the river, while three others were pulled out by members of the public,” Lawas Bomba chief Azman Ibrahim said in a statement.

The Borneo Post reported that the three children who died were identified as Mohamad Nazran Matasan, 10; Mohd Fayard Mohd Azmi, 5; and Eryna Akifa Imani Zukri, 8.

The Fire Department received a distress call at 1.15pm, reporting that the vehicle had plunged into the river in Sundar sub-district.

A rescue personnel extricating victims still trapped in the submerged vehicle. — Picture courtesy of the Fire and Rescue Department

Azman said, “Upon the team’s arrival at the scene, it was confirmed that a single-vehicle accident involving a Perodua MPV occurred. It was travelling from Lawas town heading towards Kampung Awat-Awat.”

Four children, including the three who perished, were rushed to Sundar Health Clinic before being referred to Lawas Hospital, while one victim was sent to Miri Hospital.

Medical personnel performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on two of the children at the scene before transporting them to the clinic. Both were still wearing their school uniforms at the time.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.