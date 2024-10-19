



MACHANG, Oct 19 — A new bill for house arrest is expected to be tabled in Parliament in 2025, announced Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said the Cabinet has approved the policy for the implementation of the bill, and it is being drafted by the Attorney General’s Department and the Prisons Department director-general, Datuk Seri Nordin Muhamad, as stakeholders.

“Once the bill is drafted, we will present it to the Cabinet. After which, we expect to table it in Parliament next year,” he said during a press conference after launching the “Santuni MADANI: One Leader, One Village” programme in Bukit Tiu today.

He said the new house arrest Bill will not involve amendments to the Prisons Act but will instead be introduced as new legislation.

During the tabling of Budget 2025 yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that the government would draft a new law to allow house arrest as an alternative sentence for certain offences.

These offenders would be required to stay at designated places of detention, such as a residential home, care facility, or workers’ dormitory, throughout their detention period.

Meanwhile, commenting on today’s programme, Saifuddin Nasution said that efforts would be made to enhance the potential of Kampung Tiu and the capacity of its residents through direct monitoring and engagement to identify their socio-economic challenges and needs.

“This programme will involve youth, villagers, school students, government agencies, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

“It will feature activities such as religious talks, traditional games, ‘dikir barat’ performances, the distribution of Neighbourhood Watch kits, and exhibitions by government agencies, NGOs, and banking institutions.

The programme was successfully held in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, the Royal Malaysia Police, and the National Registration Department.

“This programme is expected to enhance the potential of Kampung Bukit Tiu in line with the goals of the Santuni MADANI programme, which focuses on sustainable local development,” he concluded. — Bernama



