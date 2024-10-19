KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — Employers should offer salaries that match graduates’ qualifications instead of relying on the minimum wage, said Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani.

Speaking about the new minimum wage of RM1,700, Johari said he did not expect it to cause significant challenges, the New Straits Times reported today.

“Most workers in various sectors already earn more than RM1,700,” he told reporters after attending a community event in Titiwangsa.

“Even in the plantation sector, most of our local workers earn more than RM1,700.”

The Titiwangsa MP stressed that companies should not exploit workers by paying graduates the minimum wage.

“Give them more, they have degrees,” he said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that the minimum wage will increase from RM1,500 to RM1,700 starting February 1.

Employers with fewer than five workers have until August 1 to comply.

Johari acknowledged the challenges but emphasised the importance of wage adjustments.

“We have to accept the reality that living costs have increased and there are things the government can take care of,” he said.

“However, we also ask employers to cooperate, we know it can be tough but we have to adjust.”

He warned that stagnant wages could worsen labour shortages if local workers refuse jobs with low salaries.

“But overall, many big and medium-sized companies are already paying above RM1,700, so there is no problem,” Johari added.

Earlier, Johari launched a programme to assist 200 youths in obtaining their B2 motorcycle licences.