KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed his appreciation to Members of Parliament (MPs) for their full support of the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2024 on citizenship, which was passed by the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

He said this matter reflects the growing spirit of consensus among MPs and recognises the rights of women and children.

“Hopefully, this spirit will continue in supporting this Budget,” he said before tabling the Supply Bill 2025 in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2024 on citizenship was passed with more than a two-thirds majority.

The bill received the support of 206 MPs in a bloc vote during the second and third readings.

The amendments, among other things, grant citizenship rights to children born overseas to Malaysian mothers, compared to previous provisions which only allow the children to acquire citizenship by operation of law if the father is a citizen. — Bernama