KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — The health condition of former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who is receiving treatment at the National Heart Institute (IJN), is reported to be improving.

His aide, Adam Mukhriz Mohd Muhayeddin, said Dr Mahathir is under medical supervision after being admitted to IJN on Tuesday afternoon due to a lower respiratory tract infection (LRTI).

“Alhamdulillah, Tun is getting better, but he still requires monitoring,” he said briefly when contacted by Bernama.

Bernama reported that the hearing for Dr Mahathir’s defamation suit against Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, which was scheduled to continue at the High Court yesterday, was postponed to Oct 29 after the former prime minister was admitted to IJN for a lung infection.

Dr Mahathir’s lawyer Mior Nor Haidir Suhaimi informed the court that his client has been issued medical leave until Oct 25 and requested that the hearings from yesterday and today be vacated.

Judicial Commissioner Gan Techiong then scheduled the continuation of the trial for Oct 29 and 30, as well as Dec 5, 6 and 9. — Bernama