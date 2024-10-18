KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — Malaysians can expect sugar-sweetened drinks like Coca-Cola, Milo and energy drinks like Red Bull to be priced higher January 1, 2025 as the government today announced an increase in their excise duty.

Each litre of sugar-sweetened beverage is set for an increase of 40 sen under this tax, known by its initials SSB.

The announcement was made during the tabling of Budget 2025 at Dewan Rakyat by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who is also finance minister.

This will apply to all ready-to-drink packaged beverages, like soft drinks and energy drinks that contain more than five grams of sugar per 100ml.

It is unclear if the increased tax will affect freshly prepared drinks served at F&B outlets.