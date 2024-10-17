KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — The police have assured residents that the evacuated homes of landslide victims in Taman Melawati are being closely monitored to prevent break-ins.

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan confirmed that patrols have been deployed in the area, and the properties remain secure.

“We guarantee these homes will be safeguarded until all residents can return,” he told reporters after visiting victims at the temporary evacuation centre (PPS) at Dewan Orang Ramai Jalan E5 today.

A disaster coordination meeting is set for this evening to decide whether it is safe for residents to return home, based on an assessment of ground movement in the area.

“There are still issues to address, including the removal of unstable trees. Further evaluations will be conducted in due course,” he added.

Yesterday, the Department of Minerals and Geoscience (JMG) and the Slope Engineering Branch of the Public Works Department (JKR) reported no further ground movement at the landslide site on Jalan E6, Taman Melawati.

The findings were presented during an inter-agency coordination meeting later that afternoon.

In the meantime, Federal Territory Mosque Grand Imam Jamal Abdul Hamid visited evacuees at the PPS, providing essential supplies such as bedding and baby diapers for families with young children.

The landslide, which occurred at approximately 10.15am on Tuesday following heavy rainfall, forced the evacuation of 20 homes in Taman Melawati.

Currently, 23 people from seven families are sheltering at the PPS, while around 10 others have chosen to stay in hotels or with relatives. — Bernama