KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — Selangor police said today that a group of individuals accused of kidnapping a 12-year-old girl last week had tried to sell her off to a sex-trafficking ring.

According to The Star, state Police Chief Comm Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said that the deal fell through after the suspects found out that the police had publicly released information on the girl’s disappearance.

“The leader of the group had attempted to sell her off to the ring. It was within the Chow Kit area but the girl was told to go back to the six suspects (when the deal failed).

“It is likely that all six suspects will have their remands extended tomorrow,” he was quoted as saying today.

Hussein was also reported as saying that two of the six suspects, a 13-year-old boy and 23-year-old man, had also sexually assaulted the victim.

The 12-year-old victim was reported missing on October 8 was last seen going to a car to pick up food below her home at a flat in Bandar Bukit Tinggi 1, Klang.

The police believed that she then entered a car with the suspects after she recognised one of the girls inside.

“She wanted to follow them because she knew one of the girls who was the ex-girlfriend of her brother,” Hussein was quoted as saying.

On October 12, Selangor police found the victim and arrested six suspects including two women following raids in Segambut Dalam, Setia Alam and Pandamaran.

Police are still attempting to trace two more suspects, believed to be linked to the sex-trafficking ring.

* If you suspect child abuse, call the following hotlines for free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR) (noon-midnight daily); and One Crisis Centre (24/7) Wilayah Persekutuan at 03-26155555 (Kuala Lumpur General Hospital), 03-61454333 (Sungai Buloh Hospital) or 03-83124200 (Putrajaya Hospital).