IPOH, Oct 17 — Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohammad has urged farmers in the state to adapt swiftly to modern technology in preparation for the future of the agricultural sector.

Saarani said that many countries are already utilising applications such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) in farming to enhance productivity, manage resources, and reduce reliance on manual labour.

“Global challenges, such as the projected increase in the world’s population to 9.7 billion by 2050 and a 40 per cent reduction in water supply by 2030, will undoubtedly place pressure on our agricultural sector,” he added.

“Therefore, this modern technology will assist us in making more informed decisions, increasing crop yields, and maintaining environmental sustainability.”

Saarani made these comments during his speech at the 48th annual meeting of Pertubuhan Peladang Perak at the Casuarina Meru Hotel here, today.

He also encouraged the younger generation to gain more exposure and training in smart farming technology.

“The younger generation involved in agriculture needs to be trained not only in cultivation practices but also in technologies such as smart agriculture, which integrates data and automation to enhance productivity.

“I have observed areas where individuals have begun renting drones for fertilising the ground. This approach simplifies the job and enhances safety by minimising contact with leeches.

“This will make agriculture more attractive and profitable, ensuring the sector’s sustainability for the future,” he said.

Saarani further emphasised that environmentally friendly green farming practices, including the use of organic techniques and renewable energy, should be expanded among farmers in the state.

“For instance, we need to explore the installation of solar panels on farms and implement more efficient irrigation systems to reduce water and energy consumption,” he added.



