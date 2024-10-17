JITRA, Oct 17 — Two men appeared in the Magistrate’s Court today charged with the murder of retired Felcra financial officer Sabari Baharom last month.

Mazuan Hanafi, 38, and his nephew Muhd Asyraf Idris, 26, acknowledged the charges as they were read to them but did not enter a plea, as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The pair face allegations of jointly causing the death of Sabari, 62, at a bridge in Kampung Empa, Sungai Padang Terap, Kubang Pasu, at approximately 5:30am on September 4.

They are charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which prescribes the death penalty or a maximum of 40 years’ imprisonment, along with a minimum of 12 lashes.

The prosecution is led by State Director of Prosecutions Datuk Khairul Anuar Abdul Halim, alongside Deputy Public Prosecutors Mohamad Rizal Fadzil and Nasruna Anhar Nordien, while the accused were not represented by legal counsel.

Magistrate Nurul Huda Idris has scheduled the next mention of the case for 5 January next year.

Prior reports indicated that Sabari, who lived alone in Kampung Mengkuang Tengah in Kuala Pegang, Baling, had been missing since September 4. His Proton Waja car was discovered burnt in Belantik, Sik, on September 20.

Following the arrest of the two men, police confirmed that Sabari had been disposed of in the Sungai Padang Terap near Kampung Empa in Wang Tepus, Jitra, with his hands bound and mouth taped.

Search operations in the river area lasted three days before concluding on October 3. — Bernama