KUANTAN, Oct 16 — Two people were seriously injured when a palm tree fell on their motorcycle at Kilometre 23 of Jalan Lipis-Benta in Kuala Lipis yesterday.

Kuala Lipis police chief Supt Ismail Man said in the 1 pm incident, the motorcycle rider, 37-year-old S. Dhanalekchumi from Taman Teratai, Benta, suffered neck injuries, while her seven-year-old son, K. Tanushrou, sustained serious head and chest injuries.

“Initial investigations found that the mother and son were on their way home after picking him up from school when the palm tree fell due to strong winds and bad weather,” he said in a statement today.

Both victims are receiving treatment at Kuala Lipis Hospital. The police urge anyone with information about the incident to contact the Lipis District Police Headquarters at 09-3121999. — Bernama