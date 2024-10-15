KOTA KINABALU, Oct 15 — Six cars were damaged after the ceiling of a petrol station fell on top of them near Kinabatangan yesterday.

A Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said they were informed of the incident at 4.47pm, which involved a Perodua Alza and Myvi, a Toyota Vigo, a Proton Exora and X70, and an Isuzu D-Max.

“The team arrived at the location at 4.53pm and proceeded to move the collapsed ceiling to safety.

“After ensuring no further danger at the scene, the operation concluded at 6.59pm. No casualties were reported in the incident,” he said in a statement.

In a separate incident, a landslide occurred at Kampung Lukapon, Ranau yesterday.

The spokesperson said a two-man team from the Ranau Fire and Rescue Station rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 1.17am.

“The landslide had damaged 0.5 percent of a wall of a house.

“The team advised the residents to vacate the house and move to a safer place.

“No casualties were reported in the incident,” he said, adding that the operation ended at 1.48am. — The Borneo Post