KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — The Kelana Jaya LRT line service between the Wangsa Maju and Gombak stations has been fully restored as of 3:30pm, according to Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd.

In a statement on Facebook, the operator of the RapidKL rail service said that its engineering team had successfully completed temporary repairs on the track system components.

“The operations team has conducted thorough tests on the system and track components to ensure compliance with safety standards before resuming operations,” the statement read.

Rapid Rail also said that its engineering and operations teams will continue to monitor the system’s stability to guarantee an uninterrupted train service.

Earlier today, Rapid Rail confirmed a disruption of rail services on the Kelana Jaya LRT line between Wangsa Maju and Sri Rampai stations.

The disruption began at 10:20am due to unusually heavy rain, which caused water to enter the rail line and damage track components.

A power cut was necessary to examine the affected track and carry out the required repairs.

Rapid Rail expressed gratitude to all passengers for their patience during this disruption.