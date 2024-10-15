KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — The gig economy has opened doors for many, allowing people to break free from traditional jobs and create careers around their passions.

For Mira Idani, a freelance photographer from Seri Iskandar, Perak, it has become a source of income as she cannot seek work outside the state to care for her sick mother whose health deteriorated during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The 29-year-old shared that she began freelancing immediately after the government lifted the movement restrictions.

Although freelancing was not part of her original plan, it became the best option to balance work and caregiving, she said.

“One of the advantages of freelancing is having the freedom to schedule my own time. This flexibility allows me to manage my work around caring for my mother, which is the main reason I stayed in this field.

“I have the freedom to decide when to work and when to rest, but that does not mean it is always easy. There are days when things don’t go according to plan, and the stress affects my health. While I don’t get sick often, I have experienced moments of complete exhaustion when things get overwhelming,” she told Malay Mail.

However, she said she often faces irregular work and often endures weeks without projects, causing her to feel anxious during dry spells.

She said the uncertainty of not knowing where her next pay cheque will come from is one of the toughest parts of doing gig jobs.

“Working project by project is both a blessing and a curse. When I’m in the middle of a project, I’m fully immersed, but as soon as it is nearing completion, I start to worry about what comes next.

“There are times when I have lined up a few jobs back-to-back, and I feel secure. But there are also dry spells, weeks where I only have one job or none at all,” she said.

Mira believes that a gig worker’s success is heavily influenced by their location. In larger cities with higher demand, gig jobs often provide more stability such as food delivery roles that are consistently needed.

However, she said that those in suburban areas like herself find it more challenging in landing steady gigs as the disparity between demand and supply in these regions makes it tough to achieve financial stability.

“The gig economy is undeniably competitive. It can be ruthless at times, with so many people fighting for the same opportunities. The more people entering freelance fields, the smaller the gap between supply and demand becomes.

“In photography, you either need to be exceptionally good at what you do or have a standout portfolio that makes people want to hire you. It is a race, and the key is to constantly improve and work hard to stay relevant,” she said.

No 9-to-5 please

Lim Wei Kiat, 31, said that he initially started freelancing as a graphic designer to earn extra income; it eventually became his main job.

Leaving his old job at a small advertising firm, Lim said the autonomy was a big attraction for him as he wanted to explore his creative potential without the restrictions of a corporate environment.

“In the gig economy, I can choose projects that align with my style and vision, rather than being told what to do by clients of the company,” he said.

Like Mira, Lim said the income from his gig job is definitely less consistent compared to the stability of a monthly pay cheque due to the fact that it often depends on the demands.

“There are times when I have a lot of projects, and the income is great, but during the holiday season or off-peak times, the work slows down, and I have to tighten my belt. This lack of steady income can sometimes be stressful, unlike the stability of a monthly pay cheque,” he said.

Lim also said that gig work provides him with the freedom to control his schedule, which he sees as a significant advantage. However, he often ends up working more hours than a typical 9-to-5 job, especially when deadlines accumulate.

He also said that one of the hardest parts of freelancing is setting aside money for insurance and retirement savings which requires greater discipline since there are no company contributions to the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) or healthcare.

“This is one of the toughest parts of freelancing. I have to set aside money for my own insurance and retirement savings. Without company contributions to EPF or healthcare, it takes a lot more discipline. And of course, there’s no paid leave, if I don’t work, I don’t get paid,” Lim said.

At times, clients fail to pay on time or request revisions that exceed the original scope of work which can be challenging to protect his time and energy while ensuring client satisfaction.

Lim finds that some fields like graphic design, writing, and digital marketing are better suited to gig work due to their flexible, location-independent nature. However, the competition among gig workers is high as they compete for a small pool of clients.

“It is very competitive. There are many talented designers out there, and I have to constantly upskill and market myself to stand out. While the traditional job market is competitive, the gig economy feels like a daily competition for visibility and clients,” he said.

When hobbies evolve

Then there is Hani whose love for nail aesthetics grew from a teen hobby into her career.

The 21-year-old who only wanted to be known by one name described becoming a nail technician as an evolution.

It started with casual nail sessions for family and friends as fun stuff while she was still schooling.

(From left) A composite photo showing Hani (bottom centre) who turned her nail art hobby into her gig work, and a sample of her nail designs on a client. — Picture courtesy of Hani

“At 20, I made a bold choice to become a nail technician. I quit studying and dove headfirst into doing nails full-time. It was not a career transition in the traditional sense. I was not leaving a 9-to-5 job or climbing a corporate ladder. Instead, I found a path that suited me much better than academics ever did,” she said when contacted.

Asked on how she searches for jobs online, she said she would not necessarily need to hunt for it as people will start reaching out to her on her Instagram, requesting for nail appointments.

She said what started as a fun activity has now evolved into a fully-booked schedule which would last for months at a time.

“Regular clients know the challenge of trying to secure a slot with me, and it is not uncommon for appointments to be snatched up within minutes. I am fortunate to have consistent work, and though I am technically in the gig economy, my income has been surprisingly steady,” she said.

She also said that one of the best parts of working independently is freedom by setting her own hours, deciding how many clients to take on, and not having to adhere to anyone else’s deadlines.

However, she said that freedom comes with its own set of challenges such as overbooking herself, especially when she accepts complex nail designs.

“I want to accommodate everyone, but it often leaves me feeling overworked,” she added.

When it comes to work-life balance, she admitted that it is something she is still navigating as the guilt of turning away clients who have been waiting weeks for an appointment often drives her to take on more than she can handle.

She also said that she is actively working on finding the right balance between meeting clients’ needs and prioritising her own well-being.