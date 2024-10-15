KUALA TERENGGANU, Oct 15 — The female suspect who mowed down four Dungun Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) students last Wednesday (Oct 9) causing three deaths, was found not to have a driver’s license.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Mohd Khairi Khairudin said so far a total of 11 individuals have been questioned to assist the investigation into the incident.

“The witnesses called consist of those who were at the location and witnessed the incident as well as members of the suspect’s family,” he said in a press conference at the Terengganu police contingent headquarters, here today.

Mohd Khairi said the charges against the mother of the three children today were made under Section 302 of the Penal Code and Section 307 (1) of the same act on the instructions of the Attorney General’s Chamber.

“Usually when an incident like this happens we will bring charges under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act (APJ) 1987 but this time it is not like that and the instructions of the Attorney General’s Chamber are that suspect should be charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

“The reason is to take into account at the scene that there may have been a collision in which the suspect may have been conscious and not stopped the vehicle and had dragged the victim up to more than 100 metres where the element to kill was present,” he said.

In the meantime, he said that although there were allegations that the mother of three had previously disturbed students and residents around UiTM Dungun, the police had never received a report or complaint about the matter.

In addition, Mohd Khairi also reminded the public including netizens not to make any speculations or negative comments about the suspect since the woman has already been charged today and all parties have to submit to the court to make a decision.

Earlier today, suspect Norizan Ismail, 49, was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code at the Dungun Magistrate’s Court and Section 307 (1) of the same act at the Kuala Terengganu Sessions Court.

However, no plea was recorded from the accused and she was ordered to undergo a mental examination and observation for a month at Permai Johor Bahru Hospital.

In the incident that happened at 7.35 pm last Wednesday on Jalan Pantai in front of Dungun UiTM, the housewife who was driving a sports utility vehicle (SUV) was suspected to have crashed into two motorbikes ridden by four students who were on their way back to campus.

The three who died were two Bachelor of Accountancy students Ku Adib Aizad Ku Azmi and Khairil Anwar Jamaludin, each aged 20, and Muhammad Akmal Md Tukirin, 25, a Bachelor of Food Service Management student.

Another injured victim who is also a Bachelor of Accountancy student is Muhammad Ammar Danish Mohd Ridhuan, 20. — Bernama