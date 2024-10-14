KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — The monsoon transition phase which is currently prevailing saw Pahang becoming the latest state to be inundated when two temporary relief centres (PPS) were opened tonight while there were slight changes in the floods in Johor, Perak and Kedah.

In PAHANG, according to JKM InfoBencana application, two PPS were put into operation in Temerloh housing 66 flood victims from 18 families with 36 evacuees from 12 families placed at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Lanchang while 30 individuals from six families are seeking shelter at Mempateh Balai Raya.

In JOHOR, the number of flood victims increased slightly as of 8 pm with 200 victims from 63 families transferred to four PPS compared to 196 victims from 61 families in the evening.

State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said three districts affected are Kluang recording 101 victims from 41 families, Kulai 83 victims from 19 families and Batu Pahat 16 victims from three families.

“Among the areas affected by the floods are Kampung Tengah Renggam, Taman Layang-Layang and Kampung Paya Layang-Layang in Kluang; Kampung Murni Jaya, Kampung Sungai Siam, Kampung Sungai Sayong and Kampung Sungai Besoi in Kulai; and Kampung Talang Bunut, Kampung Olak Batu and Kampung Parit Nipah Laut in Batu Pahat,” he said.

In PERAK, the JPBN secretariat said the flood victims tonight continued to increase to 268 people from 85 families compared to 262 people from 85 families in the evening in Kerian, Kuala Kangsar and Hulu Perak.

A new PPS was opened at 5 pm this afternoon at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) RLKT Lasah in Sungai Siput and the rescue team is still evacuating victims who live in the affected areas.

“In the Hulu Perak district, there are 36 victims from 11 families, Kuala Kangsar has 96 people (34 families), Kerian 71 people (20 families), while in Bagan Serai there are 65 flood victims from 20 families,” he said.

In KEDAH, the number of flood victims decreased slightly to 2,312 people from 709 families as of 8 tonight compared to 2,438 people from 749 families in the evening.

Kedah Civil Defence Force (APM) deputy director Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain said all the victims from five districts namely Kota Setar, Baling, Pendang, Kubang Pasu and Pokok Sena were placed in 21 PPS.

“In Kota Setar, a total of 1,005 people from 302 families were placed in eight PPS, Baling has 642 people (210 families) in nine PPS, Pendang 503 victims (137 families) in two PPS, Kubang Pasu has 91 evacuees (32 families) in one PPS, while Pokok Sena has 71 victims (28 families) placed in one PPS,” he said in a statement yesterday. — Bernama