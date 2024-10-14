KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — Politics may not to be Sarawak Governor Tun Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar’s true calling, after he effortlessly hosted cooking programme Aroma Astana with his wife, Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi.

In the show broadcast on TV Sarawak, the former law minister and Dewan Negara president shared a chicken rice recipe that had satisfied him through his university years.

“When I was in university, I craved chicken rice, but the nearest seller was a Chinese takeaway over an hour’s drive away,” he recounted.

Wan Junaidi studied law at the University of Buckingham, UK, graduating with second class honours in 1981.

Being a student recipe, Wan Junaidi admitted the chicken rice was “unconventional” as his was a one-pot wonder.

He said he devised the method so he could satisfy his cravings yet still have time to study.

Wan Junaidi also prepares a fried rice later in the programme, which also bears the hallmarks of “student resourcefulness” in its ingredient choices.

Later in the show, Fauziah also demonstrates how to prepare udang masak lemak darat, prawns cooked in spiced coconut milk, and sambal udang.

Wan Junaidi assumed the the governor’s office in January this year, which became vacant with the death of Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud