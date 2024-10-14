KUCHING, Oct 14 — A man in his 20s died after crashing his motorcycle into a tree by the side of Jalan Usaha Jaya here late on Saturday night.

Kuching police chief ACP Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah said the victim was riding his motorcycle from the Usaha Jaya roundabout heading towards the industrial area when the accident occurred.

He said the victim somehow lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a tree on the left side of the road.

“The victim was brought by ambulance to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and was pronounced dead by the medical officer at 1.07am yesterday,” he said in a statement.

Mohd Farhan said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act for reckless or dangerous driving causing death.

He called on those with information on the accident to contact traffic investigation officer Insp Mohd Rashdan Rosli on 013-6204758 or 082-259900, or to go to the nearest police station.

“Road users are advised to always exercise caution while driving and adhere to traffic rules and regulations to ensure their own safety and the safety of other road users so that everyone can arrive safely at their destination,” he added. — The Borneo Post