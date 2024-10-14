SIBU, Oct 14 — A woman sustained injuries on her left leg and arm after being trapped inside a pickup truck that crashed into a tree at Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman here yesterday.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said 11 firefighters from Sibu Central fire station were deployed to the location after receiving a call at 10.20am.

“Upon arrival, the operation commander reported that the accident involved a four-wheel-drive which crashed into a tree.

“There was a female passenger whose leg was stuck in the front seat,” it added.

Bomba said firefighters successfully freed the female passenger’s leg by moving the seat.

“The victim was handed over to the paramedics to be taken to the hospital after she was removed from the vehicle.”

After ensuring that the situation was safe, the firefighters ended the operation at 10.55am. — The Borneo Post