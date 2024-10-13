KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — Prolonged heavy rain has caused the riverbank at Taman Lembah Maju in Ampang near here to collapse, damaging two vehicles.

Selangor Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department operations deputy director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said no casualties were reported.

He said that at about 7.14 pm, a team of seven firefighters from the Ampang Fire and Rescue Station received a distress call and rushed to the scene.

“Upon arrival, they found that a 10-metre-high riverbank had collapsed, causing two parked vehicles to nearly fall into the drain.

“The case was handed over to the Royal Malaysia Police and the Ampang Jaya Municipal Council for further action. The operation ended at 8.27 pm,” he said in a statement. — Bernama