BINTULU, Oct 13 — Six individuals were arrested yesterday for allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail into a businessman’s house here.

Bintulu police chief Supt Nixon Joshua Ali said the suspects were detained at 4.11pm, less than 24 hours after a video clip of the incident went viral on social media yesterday.

“Police have seized a vehicle, several mobile phones, and clothing for investigation.

“All suspects will be remanded and investigated under Section 435 of the Penal Code (for mischief by fire),” he said in a statement.

Nixon confirmed that a one-minute, 33-second video clip circulating on social media was indeed recorded in Bintulu.

“The closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage shows three individuals dressed in black exiting a vehicle and throwing something at a house, resulting in a loud noise and fire,” he said.

He said in response to the incident, a team from the Criminal Investigation Department of the Bintulu District Police Headquarters launched a special operation to track down the suspects.

“A background check revealed that the suspects have 15 prior criminal records, including drug offences,” he said.

He advised the public not to make any speculations that could jeopardise the investigation and encouraged those with information on the incident can contact the investigating officer Insp Lai Mei Ching at 014-8763824 or the Bintulu District Police Operations Room at 086-318304. — The Borneo Post