PUTRAJAYA, Oct 13 — The Sabah Health Development Joint Action Committee Meeting No. 1/2024 yesterday agreed to establish five sub-committees to coordinate Sabah’s health development.

They are the Sabah Health Autonomy Committee, the Sabah Health Facility Development Committee, the Sabah Health Service Quality Empowerment Committee, the Sabah Health Personnel and Staff Committee and the Sabah Health Finance Committee.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement that the meeting that took place in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, which was jointly chaired by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad and Deputy Chief Minister ll Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam who is also Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister.

“The meeting held for the first time with the Sabah government has discussed Sabah health issues, in line with the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and the Ministry of Health is committed to resolving related issues properly and thoroughly,” said the Ministry of Health, adding that all the committees will be coordinated through negotiations with the Sabah government based on current needs.

Dzulkefly, in the same statement, said health development must be sustainable to guarantee the people’s equal access to holistic, easily accessible health and improve health outcomes for all, in line with the principles under the all-encompassing idea of Malaysia Madani.

Also present were MOH secretary-general Datuk Seri Suriani Ahmad, Sabah Attorney-General Datuk Brenndon Keith Soh and other state leaders. — Bernama