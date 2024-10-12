KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — Malaysian Army Chief General Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan has been inducted as the 300th member of the International Hall of Fame (IHOF) at the United States Army Command and General Staff College (USACGSC).

The Malaysian Army Headquarters Public Relations Cell confirmed this prestigious recognition, awarded yesterday in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, in a statement today.

This honour makes General Muhammad Hafizuddeain the third Malaysian to be inducted into the IHOF, following General Tan Sri Md Hashim Hussein and General Tan Sri Mohd Shahrom Nordin.

“This achievement is a significant milestone for the Malaysian Army,” the statement said.

General Muhammad Hafizuddeain, an alumnus of USACGSC, graduated in 2001.

Muhammad Hafizuddeain, who graduated from USACGSC in 2001, was accompanied by Malaysian Army Welfare Board (BAKAT) chairperson Puan Sri Hartiah Hamzah.

The entire Malaysian Army expressed their pride and extended their heartfelt congratulations to the Army Chief for this exceptional accomplishment.