JOHOR BARU, Oct 11 — The Regent of Johor Tunku Mahkota Ismail said the change of the weekend holiday to Saturday and Sunday was made based on the considerations and desires of the people in the state to spend more time with their families and children.

Tunku Mahkota Ismail said this decision would also have a positive economic impact in line with the implementation of development projects that will benefit and profit the state and its people.

“With the consent and blessing of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, and the views of the Johor Islamic Religious Council (MAINJ), the state government, government agencies and the people, I decided for Johor to return to having weekends off on Saturday and Sunday,” Tunku Mahkota Ismail said in a post on his official Facebook page yesterday.

Tunku Mahkota Ismail said if any parties are dissatisfied or unhappy due to personal agendas or who wish to sow discord among the people or for political interests, they are welcome to move to states that still observe the Friday and Saturday weekend.

On Oct 7, Tunku Mahkota Ismail announced that the weekend holiday in Johor would be changed to Saturday and Sunday, starting on Jan 1.

On Jan 1, 2014, the weekend holiday in Johor was changed to Friday and Saturday after receiving the consent of Sultan Ibrahim.

Other states currently observing the Friday and Saturday weekend include Terengganu, Kelantan and Kedah. — Bernama