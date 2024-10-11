SHAH ALAM, Oct 11 — A viral incident involving the arrest of a foreign woman without valid identification documents in Setia Alam has garnered attention on social media.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said the cops received a call from the public at approximately 4:50 p.m. on October 9, 2024.

The call reported a Russian woman behaving indecently and obstructing traffic along Jalan Setia Perdana, Section U13, Setia Alam.

Police officers from the patrol unit were dispatched to the scene for further investigation.

Upon arrival, authorities found the woman in a drunken state with her dog.

She became aggressive before being detained by the police.

Further checks revealed that the woman did not have valid identification. She was taken to Shah Alam district headquarters, while her dog was handed over to the Shah Alam City Council for further action.

The 32-year-old Russian national, reportedly homeless, has been living in Malaysia for the past four years.

She originally came as a tourist but was unable to return to Russia due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lacked sufficient funds to go back.

Preliminary urine tests showed the woman tested positive for THC, a compound found in cannabis.

She is currently under remand at Shah Alam lockup for 14 days, from October 9 to October 22, 2024.

Investigations are ongoing under Section 6(1)© of the Immigration Act, which carries a penalty of up to RM10,000 or imprisonment of up to five years, or both, and may include whipping of up to six strokes if convicted.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact Investigating Officer Sergeant Mohammad Shamsul bin Md Salleh at 017-5453234.