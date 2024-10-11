KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — Police began investigating GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) assets overseas, worth at over RM52 million, after identifying 23 properties in 10 countries.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said police are still waiting for responses from nine other countries where it is believed GISBH were conducting operations.

He said the 19 countries were located in South-east Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

“We are also seeking the assistance of Interpol and regional partners. We have received information that there are three premises in a country that have stopped operating with signages already removed. and even the windows and doors have been covered with black plastic,” he said in a media conference at the Kuala Lumpur Police Training Centre here yesterday.

“We have not yet received information about their members in that country so that is the next investigation we will organise.”

Mohd Shuhaily said as for the investigation into GISBH’s assests and properties in the country, police have implemented freezing and seizing various properties, worth RM17,045,095.40 and RM2,862,450 respectively.

He said the freezing action was was carried out in accordance with Section 44(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act (AMLATFPUAA) 2001 while the seizure was carried out in accordance with Section 45(2) of the same act, making the total amount of freezing and seizure at RM19,907,545.40.

Meanwhile, Mohd Shuhaily said the investigation into GISBH was transparent because it involved a detailed legal process carried out by the police and judicial system, and it was not appropriate to compare it with actions against a religious movement in 1994.

“In 1994, we had a preventive law where we did not have to go to the judicial system. Now all arrests are brought into the open legal system; search for evidence, (arrests) must be brought before a magistrate to obtain a further detention order, and so on,” he said.

“These procedures are very transparent and the police enforce the law with provisions that are indeed provided for us to enforce.”

He said this when commenting on former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s opinion in an interview that police action against GISBH is too harsh.

Mohd Shuhaily said there is evidence as stated by Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain that GISBH’s business is facilitated by the understanding of the Aurad Muhammadiah order, which had been declared as heresy before.

“The legal process is maturing and I hope the public will understand this process more. The police will continue the investigation, and it is our full responsibility to find evidence to bring to the Public Prosecutor who will study and recommend the next course of action,” he added. — Bernama