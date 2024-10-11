PUTRAJAYA, Oct 11 — Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying is on medical leave for nine days, from Oct 8 to Oct 16, after undergoing surgery on Oct 4.

In a statement today, her office indicated that the leave was taken based on medical advice to ensure her full recovery.

“On Oct 4, 2024, the Deputy Finance Minister underwent a successful operation by a specialist at a government hospital and is currently recovering at her residence,” the statement read.

Lim, who is also the Tanjong MP, has been assured of a full recovery within the designated timeframe.

“Although officially on medical leave until early November, the Deputy Finance Minister is committed to returning to her duties on Oct 17, 2024, coinciding with the commencement of the Third Meeting of the Third Session of the 15th Parliament and the presentation of the 2025 Budget,” the statement said.

The office also confirmed that the Tanjong MP Service Centre will continue to operate as usual.

Lim expressed her heartfelt gratitude for the support and prayers she has received and looks forward to returning to work in good health and with renewed energy soon. — Bernama