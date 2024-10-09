PUTRAJAYA, Oct 9 — The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) is reviewing the subsidy for chicken eggs grades A, B and C.

Its minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said the government is considering ending the egg subsidy to save RM100 million a month which could be redirected to develop other critical aspects in agro-food sectors.

“A proposal has been submitted to the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living,” he told the media after the KPKM monthly assembly, here today.

He said the country has spent more than RM3 billion since February 2022 in subsidies for chicken and chicken eggs.

The subsidy for chicken was terminated on November 1 last year, following which, the supply and price of chicken became more stable.

“When we took the unpopular decision of ending the chicken subsidy, many people belittled our efforts, saying that the price of chicken would soar.

“Alhamdulillah, after the subsidy was terminated, the price of chicken no longer soared and more importantly, the country benefited by saving RM100 million a month,” he said. — Bernama