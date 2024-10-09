KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil has called on delivery and logistics companies today to utilise technologies such as electric vehicles (EV) and artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance services for customers.

He said this in line with Pos Malaysia’s efforts in implementing 200 EVmotorcycles and 143 EV vans with more expected to be deployed by December and January.

“On the part of the ministry, we aim to ensure that not only is the operation of an organisation like Pos Malaysia sustainable, but that there are also changes that align with current times, including the implementation of technology such as AI.

“I see a rationale for other delivery and logistics companies to also start leveraging this technology to enhance customer service and improve the efficiency of their operations,” he told reporters after officiating the 2024 World Post Day celebration here.

Fahmi reminded the industry that the use of technology such as AI can improve service quality without reducing the need for human labour.

He also said that while AI can enhance data analysis and improve efficiency, certain aspects still necessitate human involvement.

“So, I do not see the need to lay off employees. By leveraging AI, the workforce can be adjusted to new roles such as data analysis.

“AI can only perform certain tasks and cannot replace human workers. Currently, we see that AI can be applied in various aspects of managing any company, including logistics,” he added.