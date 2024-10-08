MIRI, Oct 8 — Sarawakians have criticised the inclusion of candidates from outside the state for interviews under the Sarawak special teacher recruitment programme.

Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Youth labelled the move as “disrespectful to Sarawakians” and called on the Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak to speak up for the state on this issue.

According to SUPP Youth publicity and information secretary Kevin Hii, the issue is not about denying opportunities to non-Sarawakians but a matter of addressing Sarawak’s issues.

“Such an opportunity should be reserved for Sarawakians, especially after the Sarawak government’s efforts to implement it.

“Non-Sarawakians can enter the education sector through other means like teacher training,” he said in a statement today.

He pointed out the initiative was to address the shortage of teachers in Sarawak and to help Sarawakians interested in education to qualify as teachers.

Hii said the federal Education Service Commission (SPP) should consider Sarawak’s interests and prioritise opportunities for Sarawakians, as well as transfer Sarawakian teachers accordingly.

“If Sarawakian teachers wish to return and teach in their hometowns, their decision should be respected. Reassigning Sarawakian teachers to their hometowns allows them to serve their own communities and would also save on allowances; so why not?” he stated.

He also called on DAP Sarawak to advocate for Sarawakians under the special teacher recruitment plan and collaborate with the Sarawak government by speaking up on this issue, taking concrete action for the benefit of Sarawakians.

“As the Deputy Minister of Education (Wong Kah Woh) is from DAP, Sarawak DAP should be able to easily secure Sarawakian rights,” Hii added.

DAP Long Lama chairman Marcus Hugo Lejau, who is a retired principal, said he was disappointed by SPP’s U-turn.

“It is not fair to the many hopeful Sarawakians to know that the special teacher recruitment programme supposedly to be filled by Sarawakian candidates only also includes those from outside Sarawak,” he said.

According to him, the authorities concerned could always have another open teacher recruitment programme for those from outside Sarawak.

“In the past there would be some from outside Sarawak who would not turn up to the schools they are posted to, which creates problem for the school concerned. Moreover, local candidates can adapt and immerse into the surrounding cultures and customs with ease. The problems with teacher turnover can also be reduced.

“It is hoped the Sarawak Ministry of Education (Innovation and Talent Development) can negotiate with Education Service Commission and the federal Ministry of Education that priority should be given to qualified Sarawakians to fill up the teacher vacancies in the state,” said Marcus.

He added that the shortage of teachers in Sarawak’s schools could affect the quality of education provided to students.

Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn had lamented yesterday that the over 1,700 candidates shortlisted for interviews under the special programme include 300 non-Sarawakians with teaching qualifications from outside the state.

Sagah told a press conference in Sibu that he was disappointed with SPP’s decision as the special recruitment programme was supposed to be for Sarawakians only.

He pointed out the recruitment drive received almost 16,000 applications from Sarawakians and another 2,000 applications from other parts of the country.

Face-to-face interviews for the recruitment drive will be held in Kuching, Sibu, and Miri from today until Thursday. — The Borneo Post