KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — The Kajang-Seremban (Lekas) highway will be closed this Saturday from 5 pm until 4 am Sunday to make way for the RHB Lekas Highway Ride 2024 cycling race.

Kajang district police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof said the event will start at 7.45 pm (Saturday) and the roads involved are kilometre two of the Lekas Highway leading to Seremban, the Lekas Highway towards Bandar Teknologi and the Lekas Highway entrance to Semenyih.

“Also closed is Lekas Highway to Ecohill, Jalan Bangi Lama to Lekas Highway and Jalan Eco Majestic leading to Lekas Highway,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Naazron advised the public to plan their journey on the day and avoid going through the roads involved besides adhering to the instructions of officers and policemen on duty.

“Cooperation from the public is essential to ensure the programme runs smoothly and safely,” he said. — Bernama