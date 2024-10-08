JOHOR BARU, Oct 8 — The realignment of weekend holidays to Saturday and Sunday starting Jan 1, 2025 in Johor is expected to attract more foreign investors in an effort to further increase the country’s economic growth.

Deputy Minister of Communications Teo Nie Ching said the initiative would be able to boost trade further since Johor had already managed to record a trade value of RM753 billion, which is equivalent to 29 per cent of the country’s total trade, last year.

Teo, who is also the Kulai Member of Parliament, said the time frame given for government agencies, private sector and other parties to realign the weekend holidays would enable a smooth transition, coordination and implementation of the changes.

“Hopefully, public, private administration, schools, as well as various other aspects for the Johor community as a whole will run more smoothly after this order is implemented later,” she said through a post on her Facebook page yesterday.

Teo at the same time expressed her gratitude to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, for his consent and approval of the weekend holiday change, and to the Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail for the announcement.

Earlier, Tunku Mahkota Ismail was reported to have said the resumption of the weekend holiday has the approval of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the views of the Johor Islamic Religious Department (JAlNJ). — Bernama