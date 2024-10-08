KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — A 72-year-old lawyer pleaded not guilty at the Magistrates’ Court in Ipoh today to charges of injuring a woman in a parking dispute earlier this year.

Goh Suan Poi made the plea after the charges were read before Magistrate Evangelin Simon Silvaraj, according to a report published in Harian Metro today.

According to the charge, she is accused of intentionally causing injury to 35-year-old Ashvinder Kaur in a parking lot of a supermarket in Ulu Kinta at 6.46pm on February 18.

The offence falls under Section 323 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison, a fine of up to RM2,000, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Monisha Pandey offered bail at RM1,000 with one surety, but Goh’s lawyer, Khairil Azwar Khalil, requested a lower amount, citing Goh’s past career as a teacher from 1976 to 1997, and her switch to a legal career in 1998.

He also emphasised her cooperation with the police during the investigation.

The court set bail at RM500 with one surety and scheduled the next case mention for November 11.