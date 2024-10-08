KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — A pipe burst at Pasar Seni hub has led to unscheduled water supply disruptions in parts of Kuala Lumpur, according to Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor).

In a statement released yesterday, the water management company said the emergency repair works, which began at 6am yesterday, are expected to continue until 1am on Wednesday, October 9.

Water supply will be restored in stages once the repairs are complete, with full recovery anticipated by 1pm on the same day.

However, recovery time may vary depending on the location and water pressure in affected areas.

To assist residents, Air Selangor is deploying water tankers, prioritising critical facilities such as hospitals, clinics, dialysis centres, and funeral services.

Residents can stay updated on the situation via Air Selangor’s official app and social media platforms or contact their hotline at 15300 for further assistance.