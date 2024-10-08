KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — Malaysia is poised to exceed its national growth target in 2024 amid sound fiscal policies and an ongoing commitment to reforms under the Madani economic framework, said Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan.

He highlighted that the country’s economic transformation is gathering momentum, despite facing challenges such as political polarisation, a widening socio-economic gap and ongoing geopolitical tensions.

“I believe that we all share the confidence that Malaysia is on track to exceed the national growth target of 4.0-5.0 per cent in 2024,” he said in his closing remarks at Khazanah Megatrends Forum 2024.

He noted that plans under the Madani economic framework are seeing evident signs of progress, with the second quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growing 5.9 per cent, supported by a steady recovery in key sectors like construction, manufacturing, services, and tourism. In addition, the strong performance in both foreign and domestic direct investments reflects growing investor confidence. — Bernama