KOTA KINABALU, Oct 7 — DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke today celebrated an emerging trend in his party to elect younger leaders to guide their state branches.

He noted that several states, most recently Johor, are shifting from established figures to new up-and-comers, reflecting a forward-moving process that delegates have every right to choose.

“Some states have already seen a transition to younger leaders recently, including just yesterday in Johor, where a woman, Teo Nie Ching, became the new DAP Johor chairman,” he told reporters in Tawau.

“We’ve also seen similar transitions in Pahang and Penang.

“This is part of the rejuvenation process, a move to refresh the party’s leadership. If this is the choice of the state DAP members, I respect that,” he added.

The Sabah DAP is scheduled to hold its election on October 27 and Loke was asked if he foresees a similar transition taking place.

He said the choice lies with Sabah delegates.

“I’m confident that the representatives and DAP members will choose a dynamic and strong committee to lead the party towards greater success, supporting both the state and federal governments,” he replied.

Teo, 43, made history as the first woman to be elected Johor DAP chairman last weekend when she defeated federal Deputy Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Liew Chin Tong, 47, who had held the post since 2014.

In Penang, Human Resources Minister Steven Sim, 42, took over from Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, 65, who opted to step down after 25 years as the state DAP chief.

Deputy Pahang Speaker Lee Chin Chen was also elected as the state DAP chief, replacing veteran Datuk Leong Ngah Ngah, who chose not to contest after holding the position for nine years.



