SHAH ALAM, Oct 7 — Police have arrested 10 individuals, including a woman, in connection with an armed robbery in Pandamaran, Klang, last week.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the suspects, aged between 23 and 46, were apprehended in Mantin, Negeri Sembilan, and various locations in the Klang Valley.

“They are dangerous and believed to have been actively committing armed robberies in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan since last year,” Hussein told a press conference live on Facebook today.

Among those arrested is a 38-year-old man previously investigated for murder and attempted murder, while another suspect has been linked to 13 robbery cases.

In the robbery, which occurred at 5am last Thursday, the gang made off with RM600,000 in cash, valuable deities and jewellery from a three-storey bungalow in Pandamaran.

The robbers, armed with parangs, slashed a 37-year-old man on the shoulder during the incident.

A video of the robbery, captured by a closed-circuit TV camera, showed the masked robbers storming into the home and carting away the stolen items.

Police have since recovered some of the stolen goods, including the deities, and are continuing to pursue two to four gang members still at large.

Following the arrests, authorities believe they have solved six robbery cases in Selangor and seven in Negeri Sembilan.

In a separate case, police arrested a group of burglars responsible for multiple break-ins in Sabak Bernam since January.

The men, aged 30 to 40, were arrested in Kuala Lumpur and Subang Jaya on October 5 and 6.

“These men have no documents, and we are investigating how they entered the country. During the preliminary investigation, they admitted they are from China,” Hussein said.