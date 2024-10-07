KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed optimism about Budget 2025 after signing documents at the Ministry of Finance today, noting that it will strengthen the economic framework and promote equitable distribution.

Budget 2025 will be tabled in Parliament on October 18, 2024.

“With optimism, I anticipate that during the budget presentation on October 18, further enhancements to the economic framework will be unveiled, aiming to facilitate a more equitable distribution of accelerated economic growth among a wider population,” he wrote on the X platform.

He also expressed sincere gratitude to all those who contributed to the formulation of Budget 2025.

In a recent interview with CNBC, Anwar, who also serves as finance minister, said the Madani government will address inflation and boost wages in the upcoming budget. — Bernama