KOTA KINABALU, Oct 7 — Sabah is a developing state and needs more funds for projects, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

“Sabah was allocated RM6.6 billion by the federal government as budget for this year. This is not including the funding for development projects such as the Pan Borneo highway.

“It is our hope that the federal government will allocate much more to Sabah in its 2025 budget,” said Hajiji.

He said this yesterday when asked for the state government’s hopes in the federal 2025 budget which is scheduled to be tabled in Parliament on Oct 18.

The Chief Minister said that he had often mentioned to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim of the state’s need for more development funds.

Sabah, he pointed out, is a large state and needs more funding for development projects. — The Borneo Post