KOTA BHARU, Oct 7 — A total of 40,000 orchid plants worth RM2.1 million, believed to have been smuggled from Thailand, were seized by a team from Battalion 7 of the General Operations Force (PGA7) during Op Taring Wawasan in Kelantan yesterday.

Southeast Brigade commander, SAC Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid, said the team intercepted a suspicious lorry driven by a 52-year-old man at a roadblock in Chabang Empat Salam, Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas, at about 10.30 am.

Over 40,000 orchid plants, smuggled without valid documents for the local Kelantan market, were found in the lorry,” he said when contacted today.

The suspect and the seized orchids were handed over to the Rantau Panjang Police for investigation under Section 5 of the Plant Quarantine Act 1976. — Bernama