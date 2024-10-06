KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — Palestine’s ambassador to Malaysia, Walid Abu Ali, has confirmed that the woman featured in a recently circulated apology video is indeed one of the two Palestinian women involved in an altercation with security personnel at Wisma Transit, Kuala Lumpur.

In a short statement to Bernama on Sunday, Walid said: “Yes, this is the woman who created the problem.

“In this video, she realised that she was wrong and has apologised to the officer and to Malaysia. She admitted she was emotionally unstable that day.”

On Oct 4, Bernama reported the incident, which went viral earlier this week, has been resolved and the Palestinian embassy here has taken measures to ensure such issues will not recur.

The altercation had occurred due to the women’s frustration over not being allowed to leave the centre freely, owing to safety reasons.

“I condemn what happened, and it should never happen again,” Walid said, reiterating his regret over the incident.

He extended his apology to all Malaysians, stating that the behaviour displayed in the incident does not reflect the conduct of Palestinians in general.

“We do not wish to prolong this issue. On behalf of Palestine, I apologise once again to all Malaysians,” he added. — Bernama