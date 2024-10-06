JOHOR BAHRU, Oct 6 — The police arrested three men, including two foreigners to assist in the investigation into an incident involving indecent and obscene behaviour during the 2024 Pan Asia International Run event in Kota Tinggi, yesterday.

Johor police chief Datuk M. Kumar said the suspects, aged between 39 and 70, were apprehended at a hotel in the district at about 10 pm last night.

Among the items seized were a red sari, a red skirt, three pieces of silver-coloured cardboard, and a silver imitation spear, believed to have been used as costumes during the run.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the actions of the three men were conducted independently and were not connected to the event’s organisers or the programme itself,” Kumar said in a statement today.

He added that all three suspects tested negative for drugs, and none had prior criminal records.

The case is classified under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 for insulting behaviour and Section 294 of the Penal Code for public indecency.

“Investigations are ongoing, and the public is urged not to speculate, as it may disrupt police work and public order.

“Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Kota Tinggi district police at 07-8831222 or the operations room at 07-8831221,” he added.

Yesterday, Johor Menteri Besar, Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, clarified that the event was not government-endorsed and stressed that no approval was given for events disregarding Islamic sensitivities.

He said the state will not tolerate actions that undermine the sanctity of Islam and will take strict action against those responsible.

Earlier, a seven-second video and images of the event, showing participants in inappropriate attire and a dance performance, were widely circulated on social media. — Bernama